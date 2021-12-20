Huntington National Bank Has $138,000 Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.28.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $144.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.94 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

