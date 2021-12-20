Huntington National Bank Buys 690 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 60.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ALLETE by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.77.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

