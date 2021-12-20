Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $204.99 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Hubbell by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 137,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

