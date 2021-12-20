HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 7.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 15,185.7% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 12.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Investec downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.