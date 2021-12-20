Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 356 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

