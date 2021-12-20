Howard Financial Services LTD. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 14.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $37,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,061,000 after buying an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 72.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,438,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 1,022,039 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after buying an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,757.3% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 472,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after buying an additional 446,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $78.61 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78.

