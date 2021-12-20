Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $68.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.12. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

