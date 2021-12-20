Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $1.27 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 0.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $75.04 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30.

