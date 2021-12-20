Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 1,557 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

