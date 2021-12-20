Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires New Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after buying an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $989,563,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,283,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,631,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

NYSE PG opened at $157.46 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.11 and a 200 day moving average of $142.53. The company has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

