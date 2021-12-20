Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,960 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,049 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 903,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 37.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 24,386 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,435,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,715,000 after buying an additional 203,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

HST opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

