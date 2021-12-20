Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Up 28.6% in November

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 63,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 1,579.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 253,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 104.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 99.6% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL remained flat at $$20.38 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

