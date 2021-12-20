Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of HLMN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,744. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at $134,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

