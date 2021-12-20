Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 327.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,443 shares of company stock worth $1,916,326. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

