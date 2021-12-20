HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $171.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.85 or 0.99656646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00032732 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00911517 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,490,404 coins and its circulating supply is 264,355,254 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

