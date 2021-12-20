HEICO Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HEICO in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HEI. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HEICO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $135.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day moving average is $136.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $151.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in HEICO by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

