Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

