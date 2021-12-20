Head-To-Head Review: Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) versus Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amdocs and Nexters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amdocs currently has a consensus target price of $90.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.05%. Given Amdocs’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Amdocs is more favorable than Nexters.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amdocs and Nexters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs $4.29 billion 2.23 $688.37 million $5.30 13.79 Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A

Amdocs has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Amdocs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Amdocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amdocs and Nexters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs 16.05% 15.52% 8.67% Nexters N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amdocs has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexters has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amdocs beats Nexters on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, MO.

Nexters Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

