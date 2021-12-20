Head-To-Head Comparison: Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) versus Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,822.32% -44.42% -23.01%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xponential Fitness and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 0 0 8 1 3.11 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus price target of $23.56, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. Given Xponential Fitness’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $7.10 million 23.93 -$71.29 million N/A N/A

Xponential Fitness has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

