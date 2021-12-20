Head to Head Analysis: Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rafael and Gadsden Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million 27.58 -$24.54 million ($1.49) -3.56 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 0.95 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Gadsden Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rafael.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rafael and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rafael beats Gadsden Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

