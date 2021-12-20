Head-To-Head Analysis: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) versus Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Minerals and Athena Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $1.15, indicating a potential upside of 248.48%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Athena Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 9.53 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -11.00 Athena Gold N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Athena Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98% Athena Gold N/A N/A -254.68%

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Athena Gold on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.