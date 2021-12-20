HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.13. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,337,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $2,102,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $1,534,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

