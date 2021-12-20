HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.58.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $253.79 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.43 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.25 and a 200-day moving average of $238.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

