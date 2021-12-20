Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 18,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:HWBK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. 4,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $164.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $977,000. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 60.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $216,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

