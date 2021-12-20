Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,679 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS opened at $98.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average is $96.15. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 83.44%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

