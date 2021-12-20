Harvey C. Jones Sells 41,484 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NVIDIA stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.82. 1,696,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,720,883. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.80 and a 200 day moving average of $230.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $699.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.
