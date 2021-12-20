Harvey C. Jones Sells 41,484 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.82. 1,696,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,720,883. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.80 and a 200 day moving average of $230.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $699.55 billion, a PE ratio of 86.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

