Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.06 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,773.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total value of $50,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

