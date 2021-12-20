Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $160.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

