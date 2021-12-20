Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,324 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,245 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $547.61 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.55. The stock has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $512.27 and a 200-day moving average of $458.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

