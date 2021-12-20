Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Aegis began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Harrow Health stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $230.75 million, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $39,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,670,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 385,498 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 343,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

