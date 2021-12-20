HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.80

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36.80 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 2,730 ($36.08), with a volume of 106827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,735 ($36.14).

The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 172.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,595.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

In related news, insider Carolina Espinal bought 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.50) per share, for a total transaction of £23,955.75 ($31,658.19).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.