HAPI Price Down 23.8% This Week (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, HAPI has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be purchased for about $32.39 or 0.00069280 BTC on major exchanges. HAPI has a total market cap of $17.45 million and $717,645.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040306 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006929 BTC.

HAPI Profile

HAPI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 561,929 coins and its circulating supply is 538,763 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

Buying and Selling HAPI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HAPI using one of the exchanges listed above.

