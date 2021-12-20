Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,272 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,414,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 240,281 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $140,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,318 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.15. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

