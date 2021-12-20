Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $21.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

HBI stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 363,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

