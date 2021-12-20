Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 30.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $157.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

