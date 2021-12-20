Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $17.31 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $17,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,866 shares of company stock valued at $19,714,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

