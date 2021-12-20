Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $14.99 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.61.

Shares of CI opened at $219.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day moving average of $217.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

