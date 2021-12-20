Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $100.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

