Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $19,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 70.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE:AAP opened at $232.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.15 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.