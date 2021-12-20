Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 161 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,271,629,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Shares of GD opened at $202.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.12. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.