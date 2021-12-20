Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,212 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AT&T by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after buying an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 117,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.