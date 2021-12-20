Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

