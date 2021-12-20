GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,529 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,981,097,000 after buying an additional 266,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

NYSE ETN opened at $165.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.95 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.