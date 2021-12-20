GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $13,020,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.90.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,660 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $391.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.76 and its 200 day moving average is $349.76. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

