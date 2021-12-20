GWM Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,293 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05.

