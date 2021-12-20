GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,949 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after buying an additional 216,765 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 95,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after buying an additional 89,520 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

CWB stock opened at $81.31 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $92.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.12.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.