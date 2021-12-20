GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Motco lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 31,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,117,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab stock opened at $225.45 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.15 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

