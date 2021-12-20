GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,937 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 445,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.15. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

