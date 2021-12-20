Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Cut to Market Perform at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of TV stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

