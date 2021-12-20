Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Cut to Market Perform at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.
Shares of TV stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
