Gregory A. Lang Sells 88,960 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NG stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.72. 943,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,952. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,752 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,406 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.